Saunders Speaks Without Filter: Who Will Answer This Time?

Billy Joe Saunders surprised by speaking “without a filter” and making serious complaints about the abnormal conditions in which he will have to face his fight on May 8 against Saúl ‘Canelo’ lvarez in Texas. The WBO middleweight world champion, could open a “Pandora’s Box” or not go beyond a simple anecdote that will be attributed to his conflictive and ‘bochinchera’ personality.

Maybe nothing will happen, but it should. What he said changes the equations for similar situations that were only known after they occurred. So it was with Sergey Kovalev and Avni Yildirim, for example, who in their own way went up to fight for the check and certain of their defeat. Saunders, he’s alerting you first. He mentions that what they agreed on before is not being fulfilled, he spoke of an arranged fight, he spoke of judges chosen by the opposing party and said that things are still to be known.

At the end of this video, I had not seen or heard or read reactions from those who are directly or indirectly involved in these allegations. We will have to wait to see if someone speaks. Or maybe no one will speak anything and the same thing will happen that happened after Sergey Kovalev laughed at those who bet on him, treating them as ignorant: there was a deathly silence that lasts until today. As if instead of boxing he had talked about football.

Perhaps, for boxing authorities, what Saunders denounces “is not important.” Therefore, in this video, we analyze and explain its importance, less than three weeks before a fight of which, one of the two rivals, says that ‘it is fixed’. Wow! As the previous work has already been done for us, we analyze statistics, faced rivals, type of work in the camp, influence of the local audience, predictions, forecasts, potentialities, weaknesses, etc.

As there is only one possible outcome, even though Saunders warns that: “… I can smash other plans. We are not here just to play a role. “” I would not leave my wife and children alone to go get a check. ” Hard to believe, right? We also talked about that in the video.