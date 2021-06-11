in Fight

Saunders has enough money for retirement and Mayweather too

We will comment on five songs this time in our new ‘4 × 4’.

* Billy Joe Saunders announces that he has almost decided to retire and if he complies, it would break the recent tradition of all of Canelo’s rivals. I mean, a curiosity: BJS will not be a semi-retired.

* Showtime announced that the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exceeded one million sales. Floyd says he won’t repeat similar circuses, of course, but we don’t believe him.

* All approved for third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will have two fighters on his backup card.

* Olexsandr Usyk prepares ‘Lomachenko’ to fight Anthony Joshua Lomachenko.

* Here goes the WBC again! There will be another commemorative belt in the Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel and the protocols for COVID, are still waiting.

