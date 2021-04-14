Saunders concerned with corruption and claims to weigh 196 pounds today

In the countdown to the May 8 fight in Texas between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders in the unification of the WBA-WBC-WBO middleweight titles there were news.

The Briton gave an interview to the English media where he spoke of his current weight, he referred to the most important factor in his performance in that fight and above all he raised the alarm cry with the favoritism of the judges towards Canelo. What he identified as: corruption and recalled the fights of Guadalajara against Golovkin and Mayweather.

The Mexican boxer, for his part, was exhibited on social networks carrying a significant weight on his shoulders. It is not known what he seeks to transmit, but it is clear that he looks stronger in muscles and that sample transmits something clear: Canelo will bet on power and muscle. Something that I analyze in this video.