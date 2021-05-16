Saunders’ coach thinks he’s going to have a hard time

Billy Joe Saunders he lost last Saturday to Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, having to undergo surgery to repair the serious injuries suffered in the orbital bone.

Mark Tibbs, Saunders coach, has given a statement to Talk Sport about how he thinks the British recovery will be.

It’s going to be a very, very difficult time emotionally for Billy Joe. He comes from the community he comes from and they are very proud people and it will be very difficult.

He put up a good fight until he injured his eye. It’s going to be tough for Billy Joe and he has a good family around him and good support from his friends. It’s like grieving, it’s something you have to get over, “said Tibbs.