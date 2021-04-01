Saulius Kulvietis returns to the ACB and signs for BC MoraBanc

04/01/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Saulius Kulvietis, Lithuanian power forward, returns to BC MoraBanc for these last ten Liga Endesa games. The player, born in Kaunas 30 years ago and 2.04, already played for Joventut Badalona in the 2017/2018 season and is remembered for scoring a decisive triple for the permanence of the Badalonese on the Burgos track.

Kulvietis arrives to reinforce a team plagued by casualties: Moussa Diagne, ‘Tyson ‘Perez, Nacho Llovet, Tomasz Gielo, Malik Tell me and Haukur Palsson. In total of these players there are five that belong to the inner game.

The new signing of the Andorrans signs until the end of the season and arrives from the Latvian VEF Riga. His last game was played this Wednesday in the Basketball Champions League against Lenovo Tenerife.

“He is a player who can play in No. 4 or No. 5 and who can help us a lot in the situation we are in because he knows the competition & rdquor ;, assured the sports director of BC MoraBanc, Francesc Solana, which analyzed in this way what it can contribute Kulvietis: “He’s a good defender and has a very good outside pitch & rdquor ;.

Kulvietis He made his professional debut for Perlas Vilnius and also played for Pieno and Sakalai Vilnius. In 2013 he joined Juventus Utena where he was for three seasons. From there he went to the Vytautas Prienu.

His arrival at the ACB took place to replace Luka bogdanovic at the Joventut Badalona. In the Spanish league he played 33 games with 6.9 points (33.3% in triples) and 2.5 rebounds for a PIR of 5.4. After playing in the ACB he played for Lietkabelis, JDA Dijon and was currently at VEF Riga since February. In the Basketball Champions League this season he has scored 7.8 points, with 4.3 rebounds and a PIR of 7.8.

The new signing arrives just in time to make his debut on Sunday against TD Systems Baskonia.