Saúl, the main problem for Andrea Berta

06/27/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

Marc Zapater

After approving the capital increase for almost 182 million euros, now it’s the turn of Andrea Berta, sports director of the club, to solve the future of several players. On the table, Bertha it has several names.

One of them is Saul. The rojiblanco player expressed his desire to change of scene and everything indicates that it will be the soap opera of the summer. The midfielder is aware that he has the permission of the club to leave the Wanda Metropolitano with the sole condition of leaving a significant sum of money in the coffers of the mattress club.

The 26-year-old currently has a contract with him. Atlético de Madrid until 2026 and one 150 million euro clause. In the Premier the first ‘girlfriends’ have already left the Spanish side. Clubs the size of Manchester City, United or Liverpool They would be interested in acquiring the services of the rojiblanco player.

On the other hand, another of the names of Bertha it is Vitolo. The player still has a year left on his contract with the mattress club and if Atlético wants to get some money for him, now is the ideal time for it. However, there is a problem, the player’s high chip. One of the teams interested in the rojiblanco player is the current champion of the Europa League, the Villarreal. The club ‘groguet’ already wanted to incorporate him into its ranks previously and now it will be necessary to see if they are still interested in him.

Finally, Berta must analyze the future of Santiago Arias, right back on loan to Bayer Levekusen and that after a year to forget, the Colombian returns to Wanda. However, the right side of the rojiblanco team seems covered. With Trippier fixed and Vrsalijko, that could come out, Bertha You will have to find a team for Arias.