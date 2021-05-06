Saúl supports Rafa Nadal before traveling to Barcelona

Saúl Ñíguez He took advantage of the last free afternoon before traveling to Barcelona to visit the Caja Mágica, where the Mutua Madrid Open is being held these days.

The midfielder of Atlético de Madrid, who recently confessed about the strange season he was experiencing, wanted to see live the round of 16 match between the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadahe and the australian Alexei popyrin.

It was common in previous editions to see many mattress players (and also Real Madrid) in the stands of the Caja Mágica to follow the evolution of the tennis players, with Rafa Nadal as the main course, but this time, due to the pandemic, his visits to the San Fermín enclosure less frequent.