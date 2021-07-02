Saúl, on Liverpool’s list to replace Wijnaldum

07/01/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The transfer market has been activated in the last hours. In England it seems that the effects of the pandemic on an economic level have disappeared and the Premier League teams are beginning to splurge. Jadon Sancho is already from United, Grealish is targeting City for an astronomical amount and Liverpool has several options to fork out a good amount of money. They already did it with Konaté in the last winter market. A signing that was agreed for the central defender to land this summer from Leipzig.

But the ‘reds’ want to reign in England again and have lost one of their most sought-after pieces. Wijnaldum wanted to change of scene and although everything indicated that he would wear the Barça shirt, in the end he will put on the PSG shirt. Klopp loses one of its fundamental parts and looks for a replacement. That’s where Saúl Ñiguez enters.

The rojiblanco midfielder is on the starting list of an Atlético de Madrid that has Rodrigo de Paul tied but you need to make cash before you can make the transfer official. The Udinese player would already cover the functions of a Saúl who has a clause of 150 million euros and a contract until 2026. Figures not easy to handle.

According to the ‘Mirror’, Saúl is on the Liverpool list along with other names such as Renato Sanches, Gravenberch, McGinn, Bissouma or Neuhaus. The English newspaper itself affirms that if the offer for Ñiguez is good, it will not put obstacles in the way of letting the player go.

A Brazilian pearl

Fishing in Brazil can be very good for you … or very bad. No need to give examples. Simeone wants a striker to accompany Suárez and Atlético combs all markets. Lautaro, Gerard Moreno have sounded and the last to leave is Rodrigo Muniz. Who is it? One of the greatest pearls of Brazilian football. The forward is 20 years old and plays for Flamengo. One of the teams with the most potential in the quarry. Vinicius or Reinier, the last. From Brazil they point out that their departure towards the Wanda Metropolitano is very likely.