Saúl Lisazo surprises and falls in love with his quarantine style.

Saúl Lisazo surprises and falls in love with his quarantine style, because at 63, he is still one of the darlings of television and confirms that over the years it is like good wine, improves its flavor.

It was from beautiful Argentina where it came from Saul Lisazo, as a footballer, as a model and as an actor, he won the hearts of thousands, earning himself the title of mature heartthrob alongside other celebrities such as Guy Ecker, Juan Soler, Fernando Colunga and more.

The show is not everything in his life, he has also achieved a great career as an entrepreneur with several restaurants, which undoubtedly now with the pandemic, have had to make various changes in his service. Saul Lisazo does not lose optimism and through social networks has given details of all this.

Romance could not be missing from the equation, because although Saul Lisazo has shared credits with great actresses like Christian bach, Maribel Guardia, Gabriela spanic and Edith González, the woman of his life is his wife, Mónica Viedma, with whom he has had decades of love and happiness.

Saúl Lisazo and the quarantine style that paralyzed the networks

We recently saw Saul Lisazo in “Betty en Nueva York”, the most recent adaptation of the Colombian soap opera “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, and confirmed that he is still as handsome as we remember him. In recent years, he has not been so constant on the screen precisely to attend to the rest of his business and his beautiful family.

Even so, Saul Lisazo suddenly appears in social networks and in days gone by, he shared an image on Instagram She revealed her maturity and charm, so it was inevitable to be flattered by her followers.

According Saúl Lisazo, He tried to clarify that the confinement of the quarantine made him ill, but all his followers fell before his gaze and bearing, declaring that there was nothing wrong with him.

