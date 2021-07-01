Saúl Huerta and Mauricio Toledo are saved from lawlessness due to lack of quorum

Due to lack of a quorum, the Investigative Section of the Chamber of Deputies canceled its session to determine a judgment of origin against the deputy, Saúl Huerta Corona, accused of sexual abuse and rape against an adult and a minor, as well as the deputy for the PT, Mauricio Toledo, accused of alleged illicit enrichment.

The president of the Investigative Section, Pablo Gómez, indicated that the deputy for the PRI, Claudia Pastor Badilla and the deputy of the PT, Mary Carmen Bernal Martínez, did not appear at the virtual meeting, so they will call another meeting, without specifying the date.

“The PRI was missing and the PT was missing. It will be reconvened, but there is still no date, “said the Morena legislator, who affirmed that none of the legislators gave an argument for not attending the call.

The meeting was called last Saturday, June 26, at 10:35 am. The Investigative Section is made up of three legislators and the presiding legislator, so the attendance of at least three members is essential to hold sessions.

At 5:35 p.m., the absence of a quorum was declared, upon verifying the attendance of only the two members of Morena: Deputy Martha Patricia Ramírez Lucero, Secretary of the Section, and Deputy Pablo Gómez Álvarez.

In the morning, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Dulce María Sauri, affirmed that, if the legislative commissions reach the agreements, she will request the opening of an extraordinary session to proceed to the impeachment of the federal deputies accused of committing crimes, but only and exclusively for that topic.

On April 30, deputy Saúl Huerta Corona was notified about the start to determine if it would be outrageous or not, after being denounced by the same Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, who accuses him of aggravated equated rape and aggravated sexual abuse against a minor and an adult. The legislator was also separated from his bench and his political rights in Morena were suspended.

On June 4, through a leak of the draft opinion against Mauricio Toledo, it was announced that they would take up the complaint of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, against the reelected deputy, in the district of San Martín Texmelucan.

The PT bench has repeatedly expressed its support for Congressman Mauricio Toledo, and assures that “they will not allow the Attorney General of Mexico City to become an arm of revenge.”

Through his deputy coordinator of the PT parliamentary group, Benjamín Robles Montoya, it has been said that they have the documentation that discards the complaint from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, who accuses him of alleged illicit enrichment.

