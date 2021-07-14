Saúl focuses his eyes on the Atlético de Madrid session

07/14/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Atlético de Madrid has concluded the third match day in Los Angeles de San Rafael with all eyes on midfielder Saúl Ñíguez, center of interest after various information places you at FC Barcelona after a possible exchange with Antoine Griezmann.

The presence of Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of the club, and Andrea Berta, sports director, in the team’s evening training session in which the youth squad participated normally along with his teammates, contributed to relaunching the news about the operation with the team. blaugrana.

Gil and Berta met for twenty minutes with Cholo Simeone on the same lawn in which the players performed their exercises under the command of ‘Profe’ Ortega. After the meeting, training continued normally, with the ball as the protagonist.

The high intensity in the sessions is being the dominant note of a preseason concentration in which the rojiblanca squad, even without their internationals, continues to burn stages and get physically in tune.

The Atlético de Madrid coaching staff uses the mornings to reinforce the physical section of the players, while in the afternoon session the work focuses on the tactical aspect. To date, there have been hardly any physical problems beyond the usual early season discomfort.

The rojiblanco club has released its pre-season match schedule, which will begin on July 23 in the Soria town of El Burgo de Osma, where it will rival CD Numancia.