Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez shows once again that he has a BIG heart

The story went viral on the networks, after the young woman, identified as Nicole, shared a photo of the painting on her networks, in which she asked for dissemination to find possible buyers.

“Hi, I’m Nicki, I’m 17 years old, I’m from Hermosillo Sonora. I am nowhere near finishing high school and I have not yet enrolled in a university due to financial problems, “he posted on his Twitter account.

In addition, ‘Nicki’ was captured in one of the avenues of Sonora, where she appears with a poster in her hands, promoting her work as a painter of walls, clothes and pictures, in order to help her pay for her professional studies. The young woman became a trend in social networks and the message reached an unexpected buyer: Saúl Álvarez.

“My dream is to enter a plastic arts university in Mexico City. After 37 days I finished my painting of Canelo, acrylic on canvas. It was one of my greatest achievements, “he added.