Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez marries in the cathedral of Guadalajara and causes a furor

Amid white flowers and candles, El Canelo and his already wife before the law said “Yes, I accept!” in front of the altar of the Basilica Cathedral of the Assumption of the Holy Mary. From 4:30 p.m. people tried to occupy the best place, after fences were placed to delimit the area.

Three hours of waiting under the rays of the sun and a temperature of 36 degrees, they were completely forgotten when it appeared Alvarez, as protocol dictates, dressed in the classic black tuxedo, which wisely combined a matching bowtie, a white shirt and dark shoes.

The boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez kisses Fernanda Gómez at the exit of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Guadalajara. (Fernando Carranza)

As you get out of your car and by way of gratitude, Saul made three bows at each of the points that people shouted cheers and their best wishes in this new stage next to Fernanda, who preferred to get off the side of the church door and, also as is tradition, not lose sight of the front, so he entered immediately.

At the end of the ceremony, the couple wanted to have a gesture with the people who gathered in the atrium and agreed to the request that was made to them in a massive chorus: “Kiss, kiss, kiss!” Then Saul Y Fernanda, without hesitation, they sealed their love in front of everyone by tenderly joining their lips, something that generated fury.