Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez married the model Fernanda Gómez

The Mexican boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez He married the model on the weekend Fernanda Gomez, on the Riviera nayarit, where the couple vowed eternal love in front of the sea and their closest friends and family.

Although the young Mexican boxer usually keeps his private life out of the spotlight, some guests shared images on social networks of the luxurious wedding of “El Canelo” Álvarez with Fernanda Gómez, who have a small daughter; Maria Fernanda.

The big event took place in Punta Mita, Nayarit, the couple’s favorite place, and magazines specialized in shows such as Who, and Hola, have taken up the images to highlight details of the luxurious wedding of the famous couple.

Overflowed with luxury

According to the images that circulate on social networks, the luxury of the place that was set up for the civil ceremony stands out. Where at first glance the ornaments with white roses stood out, some hanging and others in huge centerpieces.

You can also see white candles, the luxurious tableware for the occasion and a huge arch of white flowers that framed the big event.

In one of the videos the happy couple is seen arriving at the place holding hands, while listening to the song “Cásate me” by Silvestre Dangond Y Nicky jam. In addition, the applause of the guests and shouts of excitement were heard.

The costumes of “El Canelo” and Fernanda

The brand new boyfriend “El Canelo” Alvarez wore a beige linen suit, with a white shirt and no tie.

While the beautiful bride stole the glances by wearing a elegant white dress in line “A”, decorated with lace with floral details, a bardot neckline that made her look very sexy. As for the hairstyle, her hair was gathered in a bubble ponytail, and wearing an elegant tiara.

The makeup was very natural and made her look elegant for the occasion, and stole the gaze of the guests who came to the Riviera Nayarit to share with the couple one of the most important days of their lives.

Mon Laferte entertained the wedding of “El Canelo” Alvarez

In another of the videos shared on social networks, the happy couple is seen performing their first dance as husband and wife, where they display fireworks.

At night, the person in charge of entertaining the party was the Chilean singer Mon Laferte, who performed “Amor Completo”, which was the first dance between “El Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez as spouses, according to information from the magazine Who.

Although access to the celebration was restricted, the guests were not prohibited from using their cell phones, so they were able to share images of the wedding on social networks.