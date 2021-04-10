Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez has a great gesture with a girl and her mother

The name of the boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez echoes again on social networks and once again does so in his altruistic side, as the Aztec champion has shown his great heart by accepting the request of a girl that he asked for support to pay the medical expenses of his mother who have a brain tumor.

Through a video broadcast on social networks, the little girl requested the donation of an object signed by the Mexican boxer, in order to make a raffle for it and raise financial funds to help pay for the girl’s mother’s medical expenses. .

“Good afternoon Mr. Canelo, can you give us an object of yours, signed please. My mom has a brain tumor that is very large. Can you help us? My sister will be able to make a raffle to get money. We want to be happy to play, jump and do everything, draw. God bless you, you are the best. Thanks.

The tweet began to go viral thanks to the fighter’s fans beginning to tag him, so Saúl did not take long to respond, accepting the girl’s request, remaining open to support the family with whatever they needed in the case of the mother of the little one.

“Of course you do, send me an address where I can send you what you need,” Canelo replied.

This is not the first time that Saúl has made an altruistic gesture, since the fighter has been characterized by helping individuals and foundations, so many of his fans have asked him to have his own foundation to channel this type of action.

