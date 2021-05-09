Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez defeats Billy Saunders with TKO

The Mexican champion, Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez defeated the birtanico tonight Billy joel saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a technical knockout, unifying the super middleweight titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO), the latter was in the hands of the English.

The Dallas Cowboys stadium was crowded in the 60,000 seats that were sold in the venue, which has a capacity of 100,000 spectators, but were not sold due to the pandemic.

The round-by-round fight:

The fight began with the classic round of study between both fighters, showing respect in the exchange of blows and maintaining the distance.

The second round was complete for Canelo Álverez, first connecting a cross to the English jaw and then punishing with a powerful impact in the abdominal area of ​​Saunders, who showed a grimace of pain on his face.

For the third round, Saunders tried to flee the fight, starting a chase of Álvarez through the ring, trying to close the gap and managing to send some bursts on the body of the English fighter, who accepted the punishment of the born in Guadalajara.

El Canelo struck again in the fourth round, beginning to use uppers with which he came close to hurting Saunders, who eluded one by millimeters and absorbed another, showing his strength in the jaw.

The fifth round changed the tonic of the fight a bit, as Saunders surprised the canelo with a left-handed fly with which he ‘caught’ Canelo, who counterattacked with a flurry of blows in the abdominal area, but the British covered the area well. , taking the first round on the cards.

For the sixth round, Saunders tried to get Canelo Álvarez out of his boxes with a challenging attitude, trying to get the Mexican out of his fight plan, who did not fall in the British game and connected the best goals in the round.

The seventh round was a respite for both fighters, as they dedicated themselves to walking and ‘resting’ within the ring, although it was Canelo who hit hard on the head and body of the Englishman in the first seconds of the round.

Canelo Álvarez took confidence in the eighth round with a blow in the soft zone of Saunders, making him stumble and taking him against the ropes where he punished the English body again. The Mexican punished Billy Joel hard in this round, landing a blow to the jaw and repeating the punishment in the liver area.

The punishment was decisive and the ritánico no longer left for the ninth round, declaring in TKO.

The record of “Canelo” Álvarez was 56 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses; adding 37 KO ‘s.

While “Superb” Saunders had 30 wins and 1 loss; with 14 KO ‘s.

