Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez and his first words after knocking out Billy Saunders

Saul Alvarez won by technical knockout in his fight against Billy Joe Saunders the night of this May 8 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in the United States, managing to unify the super middleweight titles of the WBA, WBC and WBO, in a fight that was starting to heat up.

El Canelo severely punished the area of ​​the right cheekbone of the English fighter, who no longer left for the ninth round due to a fissure caused by the blows of the Mexican.

At the end of the fight, Saúl Álvarez was congratulated by the Mexican boxing legend, Julio César Chávez, who recognized his career record, placing him among the best Aztec boxers.

Álvarez assured that he is prepared for a new fight and launched a message against his detractors, downplaying the messages of his haters, since he said that more people are on his side supporting him.

“For me this is a routine of life, I can fight every weekend. I don’t know why, the facts speak more than a thousand words, people pay more attention to those who speak badly than the millions who speak well. ”, Said Canelo.

On the comparisons and recent frictions with Julio César Chávez, Álvarez took advantage of his presence and frontally reiterated his admiration as a boxer, commenting that he does not intend to match or exceed his career, since he aims to forge his own career.

“I want to tell you up front that I don’t want to be the same or better than you, I saw you as a child and my respects, I want to do my career and my respects for you,” Canelo told Chávez.

“I want to congratulate you, for your record, a record that they said would never be broken, and you see,” Julio replied.

Álvarez commented that, despite the successes obtained, he remains grounded, since his humble origins and the education received at home have taught him that way.

“My family and my parents have taught me a lot, whatever I have, I’m going to be, because that’s how they taught me,” he said.

Finally, Álvarez said he was prepared for an upcoming fight, which could take place in September of this year, in the traditional fight on September 15.

“My short-term goal is to unify the titles, hopefully the next fight won’t get complicated, and if not, we’ll see. There are no limits in boxing, I have many years to go in boxing.