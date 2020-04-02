One of the great athletes in Spain, Saúl Craviotto, has decided to return to the National Police to help in any way possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The canoeist has taken advantage of the postponement of the Olympic Games to do their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

Craviotto, the great favorite to be the standard-bearer for Spain in Tokyo if he qualifies, He already stated that it was not appropriate to celebrate the Olympics, both because of the global health crisis and because of the training of athletes who were going to participate in the Olympic Games. As soon as the postponement of the appointment to 2021 is known, the Spanish canoeist offered to return to resume his work in the Police.

In this way, Saúl Craviotto warned his superiors and the Spanish athlete, twice Gold in Olympic Games and three times world champion, is already practicing as the National Police in Gijón, providing your help in these delicate moments.