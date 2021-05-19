Saúl Craviotto at the wheel of his Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Many expected models of high performance and thug character before the birth of Cupra as an independent firm. The twist came when Luca de Meo, then president of Seat and current leader of the Renault group, presented a brand that went further, with sophisticated models, new segments and even electrified systems. Its launch model was the Cupra Ateca, a statement of intent, as the variant of 150 CV of the Cupra Formentor. This change in the Cupra paradigm, as we knew it, also occurs through its representatives, or ambassadors. Saúl Craviotto, the active Spanish athlete with the most Olympic successes in Spain, is the image of Seat’s premium brand since 2018. This union is understood by the physical power, indomitable character and tenacity that a sport such as canoeing requires, but also by Craviotto’s critical and committed spirit with the environment.

On May 12 it became official: Saúl Craviotto and Mireia Belmonte will be the bearers of the flag of Spain in the next Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Cupra’s ambassador is not only the standard-bearer of our country in its next challenge, but also in the challenge of the firm for electrification. Reason enough to be the proud owner of the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid, a model with which it shares the values ​​of competition and sustainability.

The association between athletes and automotive firms is common, but it also shows the path that the manufacturer wants to take. The collaboration with Saúl, who lives in Gijón but comes from Lleida, clearly exposes Cupra’s World Cup expectations. But not only that, Craviotto is known for his love of lifestyle, work commitment and his charisma, combining his facet as elite athlete, National Police and contestant of awards such as 2nd edition of MasterChef. Which, by the way, won.