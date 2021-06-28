Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez throws gig in the pure style of ‘Floyd Mayweather’ (Video)

The ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been talking about in recent weeks, first, for the great action he had with Julio Cesar Chavez during his tribute at the Jalisco Stadium, a stamp that will remain in the memory of ring lovers.

Secondly, for his act that he had during the baptism of his best friend, in which he threw the skittle when he was godfather; However, it was not a usual gig, since, in the pure style of Mayweather, the Mexican boxer handed out bills.

One of the guests recorded the moment in which Saúl ‘Canelo Álvarez carried a wad of 500 peso bills that were thrown into the air so that the guests managed to grab what they could

The party was held in the place where he grew up, Guadalajara, Jalisco, a place he often visits after a fight. Although it is not confirmed, Alvarez himself pointed out that his next challenge is to unify the middleweight belt, for that he will have to defeat Caleb Plant.