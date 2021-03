The trainer of Mexican boxer Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso, reported this Friday through a statement that the fighter is ready to continue his career, after being considered as a free agent. The lawsuit that Álvarez had made in September against his promoter Óscar de la Hoya and his agency, Golden Boy Promotions, in addition to the digital platform DAZN, was resolved this Friday, as confirmed by De la Hoya himself, ensuring that the matter « it was resolved in favor of all ».