Fernanda, 24, was the target of all eyes for her beauty and the luxurious truck in which she arrived. Everyone wanted to see the dress that would become Mrs. Álvarez, a design that was in charge of Elie Saab Haute Couture. The sleeveless, crystal-embroidered piece made her look like a true princess.

His bouquet, made only with pink peonies, stood out in the trousseau. Fernanda opted for a tiara full of diamonds and a long veil to decorate her hairstyle on this special day.