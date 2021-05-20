Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez: their love story that did end in a wedding

Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez and his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, got married last Saturday, May 15, in a romantic ceremony held on the spectacular beach of Punta Mita, one of the most exclusive destinations in the Mexican Pacific.

The couple finally said ‘yes I accept’ after living a story with ups and downs, in which, fortunately, love triumphed. ‘El Canelo’ and Fernanda have a daughter in common, a girl named María Fernanda Álvarez, who is three years old. We have for you some details of their link and their love story.