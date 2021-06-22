Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez aims to promote Mexican talent as a promoter

The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the best pound-for-pound boxer of the moment, assured this Monday that he intends to boost the talent of boxers from his country in his role as a promoter with his company ‘Canelo Promotions’.

“I am very happy to be in Guadalajara, now as a promoter, to give the fighters opportunities. At the time, I would have liked to have this same support. I tell all the boxers that they are going to go as far as they want, that they take advantage of the opportunities. “, he explained at a press conference.

‘Canelo’ presented the fight this Saturday between the Mexican Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez, who will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight title against his compatriot Joel cordova, in Guadalajara Jalisco).

The combat of ‘Rey’ Martinez Y Cordova is part of a four-evening contract that ‘the cinnamon’ will organize in Mexico with his coach Eddy reynoso and British promoter Matchroom, which will be broadcast on the live streaming sports platform DAZN.

The billboard that Martinez headline on Saturday will include another world championship fight when the Cuban Daniel Matellon defends his World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight flyweight belt against the Mexican for the first time Jose Argumedo.

‘Canelo’ Alvarez, world super middleweight champion of the WBC, the WBA and the World Boxing Organization, said that among his plans is to fight soon in Guadalajara.

“I wanted to fight in Guadalajara in February, but the pandemic did not allow it. I have the disposition, I want to fight before my people, and I know that one day it will happen. It is a matter of sitting down and talking so that it can be done,” he added .

Alvarez reaffirmed that his intention is to face the American in the coming months Caleb Plant, super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Federation (FIB), whom he intends to dethrone from his belt to win all the titles in his division.

“The IBF championship is held by Caleb Plant, but I want to unify. What is certain is that there have been no negotiations yet, but it is also a matter of talking,” he concluded.