Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez again shows his most supportive side as he prepares for the fight against Saunders

If the fighter has been characterized for something Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Throughout his life it is because of his great quality in the ring that has allowed him to be one of the most successful boxers and one of those who generate the greatest passion among fans and because of his philanthropy, which has led him to help many of the people who have asked.

Last february

MD has already echoed the support of ‘Canelo’ to a teenager who needed a lung transplant

and now the boxer’s response from Guadalajara to a girl who asked for financial help so that her mother could treat her brain tumor. A help that arrived days after Saúl made another donation to pay for a transplant.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Canelo. Can you give us a signed object of yours, please? My mom has a very large brain tumor. Can you help us? My sister will be able to make a raffle to get money. We want to be happy to play, jump and do everything, and draw. May God bless you, you are the best, thank you “, the girl asked on Twitter, to which the Mexican boxer replied:” Of course you do, send me an address where I can send you what you need. “

Later they sent him the information so that he could send them the help and he added, “Perfect, I will send it to you, thank you very much.”

And a day later another follower thanked him “from the bottom of my heart for following the path to my kidney transplant from the donation.”

As we said, ‘Canelo’ has always been an athlete very committed to people in need and a new demonstration of this is the foundation to help children with cancer that his coach Eddy reynoso is creating, “a project that has me very excited and which will be 100% to help many of our Mexican children with this problem.”

At the same time, ‘Canelo’ continues to prepare the fight that on May 8 he has to measure against Billy Joe Saunders in Texas, whom Saúl himself defined for WBC Boxing as “a good fighter, left-handed and complicated, but we will be ready and I am very motivated to get a great victory”.