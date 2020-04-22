Saudi Arabia is considering altering the routes of several tankers carrying millions of barrels of oil to the United States if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to block oil imports from the kingdom, trade and maritime industry sources said.

According to the sources, some 40 million barrels of Saudi oil are on their way to the United States, expected to arrive in the coming weeks, which puts pressure on markets that are already struggling to absorb an excess supply.

US officials have said in recent days that Washington is considering blocking or imposing tariffs on Saudi shipments, signaling with difficulty for shipments that are already halfway.

Sources in the maritime sector said the kingdom tried to seek storage options with shipowners last month, when the vessels were chartered, but retreated due to high rates, with many owners trying to prevent ships from being “tied up”.

Two sources said Saudi Arabia is considering whether it could redirect cargo to other locations if the United States interrupts imports.

Oil market operators in Europe and Asia said there were expectations that the Saudis would divert cargo to other markets if a ban was imposed, in a measure that would add great pressure on storage tanks in those regions.

“Europe seems full, but buyers would certainly accept it if the Saudis were to offer (oil) at very low levels … Some still have spaces or may reach agreements to stock them on ships for some time,” said a source from a international trading.

Saudi state-owned Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

