Saudi F1 promoter discussed human rights with drivers

The inaugural Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia will take place in Yeda later this year as part of a ten-year agreement for the nation to host an F1 race, with a view to moving to the new city of Qiddiya in the future.

However, the decision to celebrate a race in Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism from organizations such as International Amnesty, which has affirmed that the event “is part of the ongoing efforts to sportively launder the country’s appalling human rights record.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has already pointed to the “huge problem” surrounding human rights in some of the countries in which F1 competes, and spoke with Bahraini officials about the matter earlier this year.

The promoter of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and president of the Saudi Federation of Motorsports and Motorcycling, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al FaisalHe said he would be happy to discuss these concerns “not just with Lewis Hamilton, with anyone, in normal person terms, or with the media.”

“I met a couple of riders at Silverstone,” Prince Khalid revealed Monday in a select media meeting including Motorsport.com.

“I will not give their names, but Lewis Hamilton was not one of them. I addressed their concerns and spoke with them openly.”

“I told you, listen, I’m not going to tell you anything, come to Saudi Arabia and you’ll see, and if you want to come here before the race, you can come and judge for yourself.

“Whatever I say about my country, you better come and see for yourself, meet with the local people, and then you can have your opinion.”

“Surely you have friends from teams that have come to Formula E or Dakar. You can ask them, and they can give their opinion.”

“They can come and have the opportunity to see our country freely, and then they can say their opinion about our country, because we are sure of how we are progressing and where we are going. So we have no problem (discussing it).”

Saudi Arabia has been hosting a growing number of major international sporting events in recent years, including a Formula E event in Ad Diriyah since 2018 and the Dakar Rally since 2020.

F1, through its We Race As One program, has made the series more diverse and inclusive since the beginning of the 2020 season, as well as highlighted other important social issues.

Asked by Motorsport.com On what the online race is doing with F1’s We Race As One program, Prince Khalid said they were “working closely” to “align with our missions.”

“As of now, things are progressing very well between us,” he said.

“This is part of our strategy, in Saudi Arabia, to open up our country.”

“We want to demonstrate the quality of life for anyone, the Saudis or anyone visiting Saudi Arabia. This will help us achieve our goals.”

Gallery: This will be the pit building of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

