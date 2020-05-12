May 12, 2020 | 9:36 am

Oil giant Saudi Aramco saw a 25% drop in its net income during the first quarter of 2020 due to the collapse of oil prices and warned that the coronavirus crisis will slow demand and yields throughout the year.

Aramco had a net profit of 62,500 million riyals (16,660 million dollars) in the first three months of the year, against 22,200 million dollars in the same previous period of 2019, the firm said in its financial report.

The COVID-19 crisis is not at all like what the world has known in recent history and we adapt to a very complex and rapidly evolving business environment,

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

According to the company, the drop in profits reflects the dizzying drop in crude oil prices and the decrease in margins for refining and chemicals.

Between January and March, the price of WTI fell 66% to $ 20.48 and at the same level Brent sank 66% to $ 22.74. Currently, the price of WTI is trading at $ 24 and Brent at $ 29, according to Bloomberg.

For the rest of 2020, we expect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global energy demand and oil prices to drag down our revenues.

Nasser added.

The slowdown in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a cataclysm in the world oil market, also hit by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, respectively the world’s third and second producers.

So far this year, Aramco’s shares have fallen 11% to 31.30 riyals and its market value is 6.2 trillion dollars, making it the largest stock market firm in the world.

In addition, the state-owned company reported that capital expenditures for the fiscal year are between $ 25 billion and $ 30 billion, less than the $ 32.8 billion spent in 2019.

Given the low demand for crude, Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that its production will be 7.5 million barrels per day, that is, 4.8 million barrels less than production in April, which helped boost petro-prices.

With information from .