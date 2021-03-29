Saudi Arabia wants OPEC + to extend oil cuts to May-June: source

By Rania El Gamal, Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova

DUBAI / LONDON / MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is ready to support the extension of oil cuts by OPEC and its allies until May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices. Oil amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

With oil prices making steady gains since the beginning of this year, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC +, hoped to ease production cuts.

But last week, four OPEC + sources told Reuters that a new wave of lockdowns will likely encourage the group to extend the cuts until May, when it meets on Thursday.

On Monday, the source said Saudi Arabia wanted to extend the cuts until June.

“They still don’t see the demand strong enough and want to prevent prices from falling,” the source said. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The cuts involve OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, as well as non-cartel producers, led by Russia. Together, their cuts currently amount to just over 7 million barrels per day plus a further voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd by Saudi Arabia.

Last year, the cuts hit a record 9.7 million bpd, or about 10% of world production.

OPEC + had already surprised the market on March 4 by deciding to keep production practically stable. Russia and Kazakhstan were allowed to slightly increase production.

(Written by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)