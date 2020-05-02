Saudi Arabia will adopt strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV, adding that “all options for dealing with the crisis are open”.

“We need to drastically reduce budgetary expenditures,” said Jadaan in comments published on Saturday, ahead of the interview. No details were provided on possible measures.

The world’s largest oil exporter is suffering from historically low oil barrel prices, while measures to combat the new coronavirus are likely to slow the pace and scale of economic reforms launched by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Foreign exchange reserves at the Saudi Arabian central bank fell in March at the fastest pace in 20 years, reaching the lowest level since 2011. The Saudi kingdom still ran into a budget deficit of $ 9 billion in the first quarter, with revenue collapsing of oil.

Jadaan recalled that the country has already implemented stimulus measures aimed at preserving jobs in the private sector and guaranteeing the provision of basic services.

Earlier this week, he said Riyadh could borrow an additional $ 26 billion this year and would withdraw $ 32 billion from its reserves to finance the deficit.

On Saturday, he said withdrawals from the kingdom’s cash reserves this year should not exceed a total of 110 billion rials ($ 29 billion) to 120 billion, as specified in the budget.

(by Samar Hassan)

