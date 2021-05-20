Saudi Arabia Remains Top China Crude Supplier in April, UAE Imports Fall

BEIJING / SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese imports from Saudi Arabia slowed in April, but the kingdom maintained its position as China’s top crude supplier for the eighth consecutive month, according to customs data released Thursday.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, plummeted.

Shipments from Saudi Arabia were 6.47 million tonnes last month, or 1.57 million barrels per day (bpd), reaching their lowest level since October, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

Imports from Russia also declined in April from the previous month, to 6.3 million tonnes, or 1.53 million bpd, in line with lower crude purchases from China as refineries shrank. face narrower margins.

Total crude imports from China, the world’s largest buyer, fell 0.2% year-on-year in April to the lowest level since December.

Imports from Oman and the United Arab Emirates fell 8% and 40% from a year ago levels, respectively, a possible sign that Iranian oil shipments are slowing from record volumes in the months. previous.

Reuters reported that Iran has sold record amounts of oil since the end of 2020, traded as crude from other sources that included Oman and the UAE.

Customs recorded zero imports from Iran for the fourth consecutive month.

(Report by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)