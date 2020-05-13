The oil market has been hit hard in recent months by the coronavirus crisis, which has forced numerous countries to reduce their oil production to cope with the collapse in prices. In this context, Saudi Arabia has made the decision to cut its production to the lowest level in the last 18 years, to face the impact of the pandemic.

The collapse in oil demand as a consequence of the movement restrictions imposed by numerous governments to contain the virus, has caused the bankruptcy of several American oil companies that they have not been able to meet the costs of storing the crude. Similarly, many other companies in the sector in Europe have withdrawn its annual forecasts and they have recorded significant drops in their accounts for the first quarter.

Diego Morin, an analyst at IG Markets, remarks that «on Monday Saudi Arabia made the decision to cut oil production by another million barrels a dayapart from what he had signed with his OPEC allies. Also, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates followed the Saudis and agreed to cut production by 80,000 and 100,000 barrels per day respectively. “

Measurements

In addition, Saudi Arabia has announced this week that from July 1 it will apply a sharp rise in value added tax (VAT), which will go from the current 5% to 15%, in response to the double adverse impact on the Kingdom’s economy derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of oil prices, according to the country’s Finance Minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan.

In addition to tripling the VAT rate, Saudi Arabia will eliminate the subsidy payment from June to face the cost of living received by all the country’s officials since 2018, which amounts to 1,000 riyals (246 euros) per month, according to the Saudi state agency SPA.

“The president of the United States, Donald Trump called King Salman a few days ago to seek an early solution to black gold prices. This movement carried out by Trump arises as a consequence of the situation of the American shale industry (fracking), with the vast majority of companies with strong indebtedness and which, with current oil prices and low demand, sinks the sector much more », Added Morín.