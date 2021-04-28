Saudi Arabia is in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince

Bloomberg

Treasury sells bills; Ternium and Vista calls: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – In Argentina, the Treasury sells discount bills, at a variable rate and linked to inflation between 10am and 3pm. Health workers in the province of Neuquén hold an assembly to define whether they will lift the roadblocks that have paralyzed production in Vaca Muerta for weeks, local media report. In addition, Ternium maintains a call with investors at 12pm, after publishing Ternium's first quarter results; Vista Oil & Gas also makes a call at 10am for Q1 profits. No relevant macro data is released Internationally, the Bloomberg Dollar index strengthens and long-term Treasury bond yields extend their advance awaiting clues about the timing of the reduction of stimulus by the Federal Reserve . US futures tumble as Americans brace for President Joe Biden's tax plans. Stock exchanges in Europe with little change. Stable emerging market currencies. Oil futures in New York rise, with OPEC + confirming that it will continue with its plan to add more barrels to the market, despite a resurgence of the virus in some regions that clouds the outlook for demand. ARS -0.1% to 93.33 / USD in previous trading day Counted with liqui + 0.2% to 154.45 / USD in previous trading day EMBI country risk -20.7 to 1559 Reserves + USD48m to USD40.3mm Leliq rate at 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its aggressive monetary easing policies in today's decision, even as the rate of vaccination in the United States accelerates. The statement will be released at 2:00 p.m. Washington time and President Jerome Powell will offer a press conference 30 minutes later Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the bank to reduce asset purchases before the end of the year, while DoubleLine Capital LP's Jeffrey Gundlach wonders why the Fed thinks inflation will slow. Russia protested a decision by Brazilian health regulators to block imports of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, citing a "lack of consistent and reliable data" on vaccine safety, quality and efficacy The five-member board The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported Tuesday in a statement that it had identified flaws in product development in all three phases of the vaccine's clinical trials Developers of the Sputnik V vaccine dismissed the findings and qualified them. of politicians, saying that Anvisa had been pressured by the United States Department of Health and Human Services to block the Russian vaccine TO BE PENDING: In Argentina: In the morning: deputies begin to analyze a bill for the production of biofuels 10am: Vista Oil & Gas maintains call for results 1Q10am-3pm: the Treasury sells Ledes, Lepase and Lecer bills12pm: Terni um makes calls with investors for 1Q results No relevant macro data released International: 9:30 am: US wholesale inventories March P; m / m est. 0.5%, previous 0.6% 11:30 am: US crude inventories Apr 23; its T. -450,000 brls, previous 594,000 brls3pm: Fed rate decision Fed Agenda: 3:30 pm: Powell speaks after rate decision Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope PatagoniaVista Oil & Gas Q1 profit US $ 4.86m Argentina IRSA inaugurates office tower in downtown Buenos Aires Survey of inflation expectations for April in Argentina INDICES: At 9:22 am, this was the performance of the main indices: BRL + 0.3% vs USD at 5.4356 EUR -0.2% vs USD at 1.207 WTI crude futures + 0.8% to $ 63.46 S & P 500 Futures + 0.1% Ibovespa stable futures Soybean futures -0.2% to $ 568, 28 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSE: BONUS / FX 3-month ROFEX futures stable at 98.9 / USD on Apr 27 NY 3-month futures -0.1% to 100.52 / USD on Apr 27 USD / ARS -0.1 % at 93.33 / USD on Apr 27 Global Bond maturity 2030 -0.08 cents to 35.84 cents per dollar RATES / BCRAT 7-day Leliq reference rate at 38% on Apr 27 Reserve as + USD48m to USD40.3mm on Apr 27