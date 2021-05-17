Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to nine-month lows in March: JODI

Bloomberg

Goldman struggles to collect US $ 400M debt from Mexico

(Bloomberg) – It’s a Wall Street nightmare. You get hundreds of millions of dollars in a deal and you just can’t get paid – that’s what Goldman Sachs Group Inc. faces in a transaction that pits its operators against Mexico’s dominant power company, defended by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to people with knowledge of the matter. At issue: Approximately $ 400 million the Wall Street bank believes is owed to it from a natural gas transaction that spun out of control when a deep freeze hit Texas in February In private conversations with Goldman Sachs, the Mexican state company The Federal Electricity Commission has blamed the rogue operators, laid off staff and even hinted that the side that lacked financial sophistication in the transaction was, perhaps, the Wall Street bank, the people said. If the stagnation continues to escalate, There is a risk of dragging the bank into a political battle The bitterly cold storm that hit the central United States triggered blackouts due to icing on wind turbines and freezing of some pipelines, forcing oil wells to close and gas. As energy providers and operators struggled to find fuel to meet their obligations, prices skyrocketed. The increase benefited companies that were on the right side of operations, but their ability to collect depends on what happens to gas suppliers, power generators, and utility customers, some of whom have filed lawsuits for The cost of paying Goldman Sachs could ultimately come from Mexican households, many of which were without power in the winter, not so much because of local failures, but because Texas authorities disrupted exports of gold. fuel when its own lightly regulated system failed. Not surprisingly, officials south of the border are reluctant to write a check to a giant U.S. bank, yet anyone who abandons that bet risks becoming an unwelcome person on Wall Street, complicating access. future. On the other hand, Goldman’s leaders need to consider how much they want to anger the Government of Mexico, a market where the firm has been expanding. Descriptions of the dispute and the underlying transaction between Goldman and a CFE subsidiary were provided by people with knowledge. of the matter, who requested not to be identified publicly discussing the conversations. Representatives for CFE and Goldman Sachs did not comment for this story. At first glance, it was a routine natural gas contract. Goldman had reached an agreement with CFE International, an arm of CFE. The investment bank’s obligations were tied to a monthly gas price index, while the CFE unit would be exposed to daily rates at certain centers, such as in Waha in West Texas. The daily price there increased nearly 100 times. , while the monthly price remained unchanged, leaving the CFE subsidiary in debt for an unusually high amount. But instead of the contract being resolved in favor of the Wall Street firm, the situation has turned into a bitter dispute. The Mexican company has argued that the operators who initiated the agreement in its subsidiary were not authorized to do so, and that some of them have since left, the people said. CFE has also argued that it should not have to honor the contract because the price action was extreme and unpredictable. And it has claimed that Goldman did not have a strong contract because it did not get explicit approval from the parent company as guarantor in the deal, undermining the bank’s ability to get the money. For Goldman, the dispute boils down to a contractual obligation. that your counterpart is obligated to honor, even if the debt resulted from an unforeseen disaster. The bank has also privately argued that such an exchange was carried out routinely between the two parties and that the subsidiary even showed in documentation that it had a guarantee from the parent company, a person close to Goldman said. Records of communications during the deal indicate that the CFE subsidiary was seeking approval from its parent on various aspects of the transaction, the person said. It is unclear how and when Goldman will be able to receive the money it insists is owed to it, especially when CFE becomes a central part of the Mexican president’s campaign to reshape the national energy market.Since he won in 2018, López Obrador has sought to reverse his predecessor’s energy reforms and has said he wants to make CFE a leader economic. He has widely blamed private companies for raising large sums of money domestically in deals with corrupt officials, and has had a particular problem with gas contracts that he claims unfairly benefited companies at the expense of the state-owned company. “We will continue to comply with the commitment that the price of electricity does not increase, even with speculation and the increases in gas prices that are taking place in Texas and the United States,” he said during his press conference. morning February 18 Original Note: Goldman Traders Caught in Mexico Stalemate Chasing $ 400 Million For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP