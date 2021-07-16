Saudi Arabia contributes $ 757 million to McLaren Group

Much of the new funding comes from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund [PIF]Some of it comes from existing investors, such as Bahrain’s Mumtalakat.

McLaren claims that $ 551 million has been raised in exchange for preferred shares of “global alternative investment manager” Ares Management and PIF.

Existing shareholders have been joined by what McLaren calls “a limited number of new private investors” with an additional $ 206 million of capital in the form of convertible preferred shares.

McLaren says the agreement allows repayment of the loan received just over a year ago from the National Bank of Bahrain, noting that the completion of the agreements “remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.”

Saudi Arabia is already present in this sport as the main partner of the F1 organization, through the petrochemical company Aramco.

In addition, the country will host its first grand prix at the new Jeddah street circuit in December.

Aramco is one of many entities owned by PIF, which has incurred large international spending in the last two years.

It has stated interests in a number of major companies, including Boeing, Disney, CitiCorp, Facebook, BP, and Marriott. Other companies in his portfolio are Uber, Tesla and Total.

The CEO of McLaren Group, Paul Walshsaid: “Building on the short-term measures we put in place last summer in response to the global pandemic, McLaren has taken a number of significant steps to put the company on a stable long-term footing, with the close support of its advisers and existing shareholders.

“Following the strategic investment in motorsports we achieved last year, this successful capital raising is a key element of our global financial strategy to support the Group’s sustainable growth plans.”

Walsh made it clear that the production car business will benefit from the new agreements: With these strong foundations already in place, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitions as a global elite motorsports and luxury supercar business, with the automotive industry. automobile as McLaren’s main profit engine. “

“The strong appetite we have seen from investors reflects continued confidence in McLaren’s iconic brand, industry-leading technology and exciting long-term growth prospects, supported by a more focused strategy and capital structure. stronger and more efficient. “

“We are looking forward to working with Ares and PIF as they bring their experience and knowledge to the council.”