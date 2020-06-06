June 6, 2020 | 12:38 pm

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC +) approved this Saturday to extend the cut in oil production of 9.6 million barrels per day throughout July.

The meeting started from 7:00 a.m. (Mexico time) and ended shortly before noon.

The new agreement contemplates the design of a mechanism to guarantee that all members comply with the decrease in crude production, such as additional cuts from July to September to make up the difference.

Ecuador, Indonesia, Trinidad & Tobago participated in the meeting as observers.

According to sources that covered the meeting, Mexico did not oppose the final agreement despite having declared that it would not agree to an additional cut, since the figure is 100,000 barrels per day less than the reduction in June.

They signed a compensation concept for those countries that could not reach the quota agreed in May and June, to do so in July, August and September, in addition to the production adjustment already agreed this Saturday for those months.

Russia’s energy ministry said a video conference from a group of major oil producers, known as OPEC +, would take place today.

Initially scheduled on June 9 and 10, the meeting, in which the oil ministers of the 13 OPEC + member countries and their ten allies outside the cartel will participate, was brought up to Saturday by the proposal of Algeria, who is currently chairing the organization, after the celebration on Thursday June 4 failed to take place.

According to the agreement closed in April to stabilize prices in the face of falling demand, due to the closings of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, oil production was cut by 9.7 million barrels per day (mbd).

This measure would be softened from July and the reduction would go to 7.7 mbd from July to December, but Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the largest oil producers, want to extend the current supply cuts to July.

On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that Mexico would be part of the negotiations, through the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle.

On the part of Mexico, the head of the Executive declared that he would not agree to further decrease oil production because he already fulfilled the agreement established to cut 100,000 barrels per day during May and so far in June.

He accused, without saying names, that other countries have not fully complied with said pact between the oil nations.

But Mexico was not the only one to express its disagreement on the breach of the agreement; Russia and Saudi Arabia reproached countries like Iraq and Iran and linked the possibility of a new agreement to catch up on their obligations.

Iraq, for its part, promised to increase its cuts, while Iran made less than half of the cuts agreed in the last month, so the compensation would imply an additional decrease of 24%, to 3.2 million barrels per day, according to reports.

According to calculations by data provider Kpler, the expanded cartel cut production by about 8.6 mbd in May, or 11% less than expected volume.

“The problem is knowing what to do with countries that do not respect the promised reductions, such as Iraq and Nigeria […] they have not fully respected the OPEC agreements for years, ”Ole S. Hansen, an analyst at Saxobank, said in a note on Thursday.

Oil prices prior to the meeting

Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate in the United States in May and OPEC + ‘s decision to advance discussions on Saturday about the possibility of extending production cuts.

“OPEC + and falling unemployment in the United States boosted the market,” said Phil Flynn, principal analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Brent crude futures rose $ 2.31, or 5.8%, to $ 42.30 a barrel, up 19.2% during the week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $ 2.14, or 5.7%, at $ 39.55 a barrel, to add a 10.7% advance for the week.

Brent has risen 17% since May 29 to hit a three-month high, in a more comfortable range for producers like Russia. The value of the contract has more than doubled since it fell to $ 15.98 a barrel on April 22. The WTI is up 11%.

Both reference prices rose for the sixth consecutive week, due to the production cuts agreed by the members of OPEC + in the last meeting held in April.

In addition, markets are watching for signs of increased demand for fuel, as countries ease tax closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, for example in the aviation industry.

“If we see demand for aviation fuel pick up, that can give us hope that we can anticipate a day when these supplies may decline,” said Phil Flynn, referring to American Airlines’ announcement of an increase in flights. in the United States in July.

