Saudi Arabia aims to be earlier in the 2022 calendar

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the penultimate round of this year, taking place on December 5, a week before the final in Abu Dhabi.

But despite his positioning for his first event, the promoter of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and president of the Saudi Federation of Motorsports and Motorcycling, the Principe Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, states that the preference for 2022 is to be closer to the start of the season.

Ticket sales for this year’s Saudi race have just been made available to the public.

“For us as promoters, we prefer not to be the last races,” he said. “Teams can do very well in the first few races and then the rest are not that interesting, as a promoter.”

“We wanted to have a race at the beginning (of the season), but in the time we had to do track work and prepare the track, we couldn’t have a race in 2021 at the beginning of the year.”

Also read:

“Our decision was to have a race in late 2021, or (wait for) to have a race in early 2022. Our decision was that we wanted the race in 2021.”

“So now we are discussing with F1 what is best for us to have our race in 2022, and I hope we can reach an agreement.”

As the impact of the COVID pandemic will likely still weigh on the shape of the 2022 calendar, there is an increasing likelihood that the Australian GP will move back to a later point in the season to give the country more time to cope with international travel restrictions.

That would clear the way for Bahrain to reopen the season, as it did this year. So it would make perfect sense for Saudi Arabia to follow the visit to Sakhir.

Preparations for this year’s city race in Jeddah are underway, and Prince Khalid has also expressed some interest in Saudi Arabia taking third place in a sprint race.

“I was at Silverstone last weekend and really enjoyed it as a spectator and as a promoter,” he explained. “I think it’s good. There are more races to see, more action on Saturday. We would love to be one of the countries to have the sprint race.”

“The decision now is for F1 and we will see. Is it going to be another country, with three countries in Europe, or will the Middle East be one of them? I would love to see it in Saudi Arabia.”