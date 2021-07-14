Sauber will remain under the Alfa Romeo name in Formula 1

The deal began as a direct sponsorship in 2018, and for the past three years the team has carried the Alfa Romeo name.

Negotiations on the renewal of the agreement have been ongoing for several months, and new rules that will take effect next season helped encourage Alfa Romeo to remain in the category.

Confirmation means that the team will continue to employ at least one driver from the Ferrari Academy in the next years.

Antonio Giovinazzi currently has the seat, while Callum Ilott is acting as reserve driver this year, contesting some FP1 sessions. Mick Schumacher and the current leader of F2, Robert Shwartzmanare also possible candidates to drive with the team.

“As a historic Italian car brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the race track,” said the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learned. “Today we are proud to continue honoring that racing DNA by placing it at the heart of our brand’s future. We are driven by passion and excellence.”

“F1 represents a state-of-the-art laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully consistent with our vision for the years to come. In addition, motorsport brings the unrivaled global exposure that we want to build on for a successful future.”

The team leader, Fred vasseurHe said: “Alfa Romeo has been an incredible partner in recent years, and we are even more excited about the chapters to come.”

“The new regulations give us the opportunity to take another step forward and I firmly believe that we are perfectly placed to achieve great achievements together. We are looking forward to seeing our future together and continuing to move towards the front of the grid.”

“This relationship is also very important to our company as a whole, beyond the track: the work we have done in the automotive world has demonstrated the extent of Sauber Engineering’s technological and manufacturing capabilities and we are confident that we can continue to work. for Alfa Romeo on exciting new projects that will shape the future of the automotive industry. “

The Frenchman added: “Alfa Romeo is not just an important partner to work with, but a brand that shows that we are serious. Continuing to work together will allow us to have a stable environment, something that shows that it is a real partnership that transcends sponsorship “.

“We are both committed to shaping the team and the brand as we move forward, to bring Alfa Romeo back to the top of the motorsports family. For the team, the image drive is also immense.”

Alfa Romeo has had a difficult 2021 season so far, and is currently in eighth position in the World Constructors’ Championship, with two points earned for a couple of tenths places.