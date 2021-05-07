Saturn’s core is much larger than science thought

05/07/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

One of Saturn’s rings has revealed the properties of its core, hidden deep in the planet’s golden atmosphere. The nucleus is not exactly a set of rock and ice as many scientists thought, the new study considers, instead, that the nucleus is diffuse and consists of very large amounts of hydrogen, helium. What’s more, is 70,000 kilometers in size, that is to say, 60% of the diameter of the planet.

This new information would help planetary scientists better understand how the giant planets in our solar system form. In addition, it serves to understand the nature of how these planets orbit other stars.

The structure of Saturn’s core has been discovered analyzing their rings. As with earthquakes, seismologists on Earth know what the interior of the planet looks like, oscillations within Saturn can reveal its internal composition. These oscillations alter the gravitational forces of Saturn, producing ripples in their rings. Through these waves it has been possible to determine the distance with the nucleus and therefore find out what its size was.