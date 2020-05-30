Saturn, the alligator alleged mascot of Adolfo Hitler who died at 84 years old photo voice a day

A few days ago, the Zoo Moscow announced the death of the alligator saturn 84 years old, a specimen that is said to have survived the hell of the bombings in Berlin during the Second World War and which seems to have been part of the pets of the very Adolfo Hitler.

Alligator Saturn

It was last week, on May 22, that the alligator Saturn died at the Moscow Zoo, where it had been for several years. It is worth mentioning that this legendary alligator was born in the United States in 1936, although he was transferred to the Berlin Zoo and became part of the collection of the animal park in the German capital. In 1943 he escaped after the bombardment in which several reptiles died in the park.

In 1946, it was discovered by the Red Army, which transported the alligator, along with an Indian python, and they were transferred to the Moscow Zoo, but it was not known where three years passed was a complete “mystery”, recognized the Moscow Zoo, reason for which was born the myth that marks him as Hitler’s pet. Saturn was transferred to Moscow in July 1946.

Alligator Saturn, Hitler’s pet?

It is said that Saturn, a specimen of the American alligator or alligator from the Mississippi River, (Alligator mississippiensis) then gained the fame of being one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite animals, in such a way that he believed he was a unique pet of the dictator, but it was simply an urban legend.

Alligator Saturn Death

In a statement, the Moscow zoo mourned the death of the alligator, although it noted that he died “at the respectable age” after “a long life rich in events.”

“Our Mississippi alligator, Saturn, died of old age. He was about 84 years old, an extremely respectable age.

The zoo that had the honor of hosting Saturn for 74 years took care of this honorable alligator in the most considerate way possible, indicating that the nature of these animals gives them a life of between 30 and 50 years, but he exemplary celebrated many more years. They even said that the animal was capricious in terms of food and loved to be scratched with a brush.

May 23, 2020

