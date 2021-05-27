Saturday previews and forecasts

By a rare coincidence, this Saturday and in two different fights, we are encouraged by the expectation that those who do not go as favorites: Jorge Linares and Nonito Donaire. The 35-year-old Venezuelan is trying one more time, this time against WBC lightweight regular champion Devin Haney.

Nonito Donaire at 38 years old has a risky and very difficult commitment again against the French of Moroccan origin, Nordine Oubaali, WBC bantamweight champion who faces his third defense.

What kind of boxing should we expect from each of the protagonists? What fights will we see and what are the predictions for each one? The answers are in the video.