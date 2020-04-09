Saturday Night Live returns to the air, they comply with the social distancing | INSTAGRAM

“Saturday Night Live” will air again this weekend with an episode that will adhere to the rules of social estrangement.

The comedy show will include a new installment of its “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from the “SNL” cast, NBC said Thursday.

The material will be produced remotely, the chain said, complying with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Part of the repercussions of the pandemic was the closure of film and TV productions that included “Saturday Night Live”. His last original live episode aired on March 7.

“SNL” is known for its hosts and guest musicians, but NBC did not currently say if anyone outside of its cast will participate in this Saturday’s episode, which will air as of 11:30 p.m. EST.

“Saturday Night Live” took a hit this week with the loss of its veteran producer and music supervisor Hal Willner, who had not been diagnosed with the disease that is currently plaguing the world, but had consequent symptoms of it.

SNL is an American late show, broadcast live, that revolutionized television in the 1970s with its combination of skits, comedy, variety, actors, musicians, and special guests.

It has been a very strong talent pool for various screenwriters, actors, writers, producers and singers. Created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol, the show premiered on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) terrestrial television network on October 11, 1975, with the original title NBC’s Saturday Night.

For 40 years, the show has featured wacky characters, humorously bizarre situations, parodies of current Presidents and politicians, sarcastic taunts of contemporary music and film celebrities, and live music shows. Its cast is made up of repertoire members, also known as The Not Ready for Prime-Time Players (the name of the show’s original cast, which comes to mean “The Company Not Suitable for Peak Times”), and new members who they are known as The Featured Players.

