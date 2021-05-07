This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday May 8, 2021. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Do not miss the words of someone who loves you well and who will give you some advice today that is much better than you think. It will be something quite balanced and that will help you decide what to do with a thorny subject.

Taurus

All health-related issues today have a very positive aspect. You will feel energized and the news they can give you in this regard is good. Finally something changes in that sense and you are going to get a good lesson from it.

Gemini

You will take the reins of a situation that perhaps you have left too much time in the hands of other people, but you realize now that it is necessary that you watch it closely even if it means investing part of your free time.

Cancer

Do not worry if what you want today is to do nothing, because you also deserve that time to feel that nothing and no one is going to force you to move or do certain activities.What others do is their problem, not yours.

Leo

You finally have the opportunity to do something that you really like and that gives you energy to spare. You will enjoy without thinking about anything else and you will be able to expand to your liking in every way. Take advantage of the day to reconcile with all those things that you thought were lost.

Virgo

Although you normally have a lot of order in everything, today you will have no choice but to admit that you have made a mistake in some calculations, especially in the economic ones. Do not reject a help that can come in handy. Everything will be alright.

Libra

Affectively, you are not in a bad position, but you are going to start to change your criteria in some sense and you will no longer feel like experimenting, but rather looking for a person with a future projection. It is a very wise decision at the moment.

Scorpio

Technology is going to be essential today for you to pay attention to someone who is far away, but who still cares for you and needs you. In that sense, you will realize that the most important thing is communication with others.

Sagittarius

You still feel today a host of sensations and emotions for what happened yesterday and you must rest all that a little before taking the next step. Go calmly and do not throw yourself into the open grave if you think you have found the ideal person.

Capricorn

Today you are going to do something different, special, perhaps something that you have never tried before and that will have to do with some outdoor activity that attracts you especially. You should not have any kind of fear, but caution.

Aquarium

Today you are going to keep in mind some events from the past that you regret a lot and that is something that you must fix within yourself. Think that maybe others have not been able to forgive you and you carry that burden on your conscience.

Pisces

Today can be an excellent day to change some of the routines that assail you everywhere. It will be a way to get out of your comfort zone, and even if it costs you at first, then you will realize that you have succeeded in doing it.