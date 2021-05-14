This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday May 15, 2021. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Let everything flow and do not judge anything or anyone and thus you will see that you regain a much kinder look with everything around you even if you do not agree with many things and how they are done. Deep down, everything is very ethereal and nothing matters.

Taurus

You are worrying about a work situation because there are some things and some people that you do not like very much and that you do not know if they are acting with you in a clean way. Today let all that be in the background and enjoy the rest.

Gemini

Being alone can be much more transformative than it seems since this is how you will truly discover who you are and what you want out of life. Today you must do it, without fear, and with all the calm and awareness that it is the best for you.

Cancer

Being in a cloud that does not correspond to reality is not the best thing you can do. That in any aspect, but especially in the affective. The more realistic you are about what a relationship means, the better you will be able to live it.

Leo

Controlling everything is impossible and it is also not real, because life is always in full swing. If you are able to accept that and not want to take control of everything, especially the family, you will have more peace of mind. Make up your mind to change that trend.

Virgo

There is a person close to you, probably a friend or a friend who can give you many clues for the future because he sees things with a very special and very advanced perspective. You must listen to him because he has a special inspiration.

Libra

You may not be interested in the spiritual today and have more temptations to focus on the material, but someone will make you see that what is really important in life is priceless and cannot be bought. The rest of the things will be sorted out soon.

Scorpio

It will be an intense day in emotions, especially when you meet someone very special that you have only seen through technology. You are going to enjoy everything that that implies a lot and also you will not want the moment to end.

Sagittarius

Today you are only going to worry about having a good time and not letting events make you sad or in a bad mood. Even if something negative or very pessimistic is nearby, you will try to avoid it. It will be positive if you do not fall into selfishness.

Capricorn

If you can, share the day with the happiest person around you because that will influence you very positively and will help you change your mind to a much more positive and happy area. Stay away from the people who pretend to be the victims.

Aquarium

It is important that you do not get carried away by a certain laziness and that you give your body movement, whatever it is. Take the time to move, do some sport or lose yourself in nature. Let the air fill your lungs and your mind.

Pisces

You will be much calmer today than yesterday and in good harmony with someone who happens to cross your path and whom you did not expect to see. What I tell you will make you reflect a lot and you will realize that despite everything, you have very good luck.