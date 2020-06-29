Fani Carbajo’s aunts, in ‘Saturday deluxe’

The soap opera of the summer continues to give good results to Telecinco. Fani Carbajo and her alleged work as a prostitute were the protagonists of ‘Saturday deluxe’, which was attended by her aunts Raquel and Maite. The space managed to attract the attention of the spectators since led Saturday night with a great 18.3% share and 1.8 million viewers, growing +1.1 points from the previous week. He was able to easily beat « Clash of the Titans », which stayed 7.5% on Antena 3 and « Notting Hill », which achieved a 9.4% screen share in La 1. Before, ‘Weekly Report’ recorded a 7.8% share, while in the second chain of Atresmedia, ‘laSexta noche’ achieved 6.6%, thus losing -1.5 points compared to the previous week. The space was outnumbered by « Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl » in Cuatro (6.3%).

Prime time

· ‘Saturday deluxe’ grows (+1.1) and leads with a great 18.3%

· ‘LaSexta noche’ loses -1.5 points and scores 6.6%

· Four stands out with « Piratas de Caribe » (6.3% share)

· « Clash of the Titans » stays in a discreet 7.5% in Antena 3

Telecinco

‘Saturday deluxe’: 1,815,000 and 18.3%

Antenna 3

‘The movie’ « Clash of the Titans »: 890,000 and 7.5%

The 1

‘Weekly report’: 779,000 and 7.8%

‘Cinema’ « Notting Hill »: 1,113,000 and 9.4%

the sixth

‘laSexta noche: previus’: 470,000 and 5%

‘laSexta noche’: 616,000 and 6.6%

Four

‘First dates’: 456,000 and 4.5%

‘The blockbuster’ « Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl »: 718,000 and 6.3%

The 2

‘The cinema of La 2: presentation’ « Jake »: 309,000 and 2.6%

It includes:

– ‘The cinema of the 2: film’ « Jake »: 309,000 and 2.6%

Late night

· ‘The strong house’ stands out in Telecinco with a great 17.4%

· « The Shanghai Rebels » scores 4.9% on the night of Four

· Antena 3 is not correct with its cinema in this strip either (6% and 4.2%)

Telecinco

‘The strong house: daily summary’: 710,000 and 17.4%

Antenna 3

‘Cinema’ « The Princess of Sherwood »: 491,000 and 6%

‘Cinema 2’ « The perfect wife »: 179,000 and 4.2%

Four

‘Cinema Four’ « The Shanghai Rebels »: 284,000 and 4.9%

The 1

‘Cine 2’ « And then she came »: 808,000 and 9%

‘Cinema 3’ « The dish of the day »: 280,000 and 5.9%

the sixth

* Continuation of ‘laSexta noche’

The 2

‘The theme night’ « Cacao, the bitter sweet gold »: 203,000 and 2%

It includes:

– ‘The dark face of chocolate’: 218,000 and 2%

– ‘Will there be chocolate for everyone?’: 188,000 and 2.2%

‘TV Documents’ « Another Justice »: 62,000 and 1.2%

Afternoon and afternoon

· ‘Viva la vida’ grows +0.2 points to a 13.1% share in Telecinco

· Antenna 3 leads the desktop with « Married to a murderer » (13.1%)

· ‘Four a day’ climbs two tenths and achieves 3.8% in Four

· ‘Know and win’ grows +0.5 points to a very good 4.1%

Telecinco

‘Long live life’: 1,303,000 and 13.1%

The 1

‘Afternoon session’ « I love dogs »: 1,126,000 and 10.1%

‘Afternoon Session 2’ « Inga Lindstrom: Forever in Sommerlund »: 956,000 and 9.5%

‘Neighborhood cinema’ « Jenaro the 14 »: 857,000 and 9.8%

Antenna 3

‘Multiplex’ ‘Married to a murderer’: 1,465,000 and 13.1%

‘Multiplex 2’ « Deadly Test »: 1,085,000 and 10.9%

‘Multiplex 3’ « A bullet in the dark »: 953,000 and 10.9%

the sixth

‘Cinema’ « Lethal Weapon 4 »: 514,000 and 4.6%

‘Cinema 2’ « Premonition (2004) »: 337,000 and 3.3%

‘Cinema 3’ « The Deadly Change »: 256,000 and 2.9%

Four

‘Home cinema’ « Men in Black 3 »: 687,000 and 6.2%

‘Home cinema 2’ « The best gift (2017) »: 426,000 and 4.4%

‘Four a day: weekend’: 334,000 and 3.8%

The 2

‘Know and win: weekend’: 461,000 and 4.1%

‘Great documentaries’: 352,000 and 3.2%

It includes:

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « The Builders »: 312,000 and 2.8%

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « Visitors »: 363,000 and 3.3%

– ‘Planet jungle’ « The jungles of the moon »: 399,000 and 3.9%

‘The routes d’ambrosio’ « Donostialdea »: 234,000 and 2.5%

‘The End of the Empire’ « Attila the Hun: The Barbarian Invader »: 222,000 and 2.6%

‘Those who wanted to kill Franco’: 274,000 and 3%

morning

· ‘Socialité’ loses -2.5 points but scores a good 14.5%

· ‘The roulette wheel of luck’ rises +2.2 points and achieves 10.7% in Antena 3

· ‘Corazón’ loses -0.4 points and scores a discreet 7% in La 1

· ‘Four a day’ improves +0.8 points to a good 6.3%

Telecinco

‘I love tv’: 29,000 and 5%

‘Better call Kiko’: 31,000 and 3.2%

‘Got Talent Spain’: 273,000 and 11.9%

‘More than cars’: 209,000 and 6%

‘Got Talent Spain: moments’: 345,000 and 8.1%

‘Socialité’: 1,103,000 and 14.5%

Antenna 3

‘Bestial’: 15,000 and 3.1%

‘Pelopicopata’: 31,000 and 4.6%

‘Pelopicopata’: 47,000 and 5%

‘Pelopicopata’: 93,000 and 7.6%

‘The most …’: 196,000 and 6.7%

It includes:

– ‘The funny face’: 99,000 and 5.7%

– ‘The most tv’: 171,000 and 6.4%

– ‘The most tv’: 255,000 and 7.1%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Cuttlefish in their ink »: 298,000 and 7%

‘Open kitchen of Karlos Arguiñano’ « Potatoes with chorizo ​​and alegrías riojanas »: 394,000 and 7.9%

‘Open kitchen of Karlos Arguiñano’ « Fried rooster with green beans and rice with peppers »: 524,000 and 8.6%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 901,000 and 10.7%

The 1

‘MasterChef’: 324,000 and 10%

‘Journey to the center of TV’ « I dress up »: 360,000 and 8%

‘Open audience’: 405,000 and 6.7%

‘Flash fashion’: 418,000 and 5.6%

‘Weekend heart’: 659,000 and 7%

Four

‘Pure four live’: 3,000 and 0.6%

‘Better call Kiko’: 2,000 and 0.4%

‘Surferos tv’: 28,000 and 3.5%

‘Bad fleas’: 63,000 and 4.7%

‘Bad fleas’: 113,000 and 5.3%

‘The dog charmer’: 203,000 and 7%

‘Street travelers’ « Lima »: 197,000 and 5.9%

‘Street travelers’ ‘Santiago de Cali’: 255,000 and 6.8%

‘Callejeros Travelers’ « Cartagena de Indias »: 299,000 and 7.1%

‘Stray travelers’ « Mayan Riviera »: 426,000 and 7.5%

‘Four a day: weekend’: 515,000 and 6.3%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 1,000 and 0.2%

‘Bestial’: 27,000 and 3.6%

‘Bestial’: 67,000 and 5.1%

‘Create reading: reading more is living more’: 46,000 and 2.7%

‘Zapaando’: 79,000 and 3.2%

‘More Zapaando’: 90,000 and 3%

‘Research team’ « The Dukan diet or the weight loss business »: 139,000 and 4.1%

‘Research team’ « Diets under examination »: 209,000 and 5.2%

‘Research team’ « Without limits »: 321,000 and 5.9%

The 2

‘English on TVE’: 6,000 and 1.2%

‘TV UNED’: 17,000 and 2.4%

‘Only music!’ « Much Beethoven »: 29,000 and 2.2%

‘La 2 concerts’ « RTVE Choir »: 29,000 and 1.5%

‘The protective forest’: 82,000 and 3.5%

‘The protective forest’ « Las Villuercas, singular forests »: 154,000 and 5.6%

‘The protective forest’ « National parks: 100 years of history »: 220,000 and 7.3%

‘The protective forest’ « Forests around the world: the landes »: 248,000 and 7.7%

‘The secret life of the zoo’: 186,000 and 5.3%

‘There is work here’: 104,000 and 2.6%

‘The man and the land’ « The male mountains »: 74,000 and 1.8%

‘The man and the land’ « The male mountains (2nd part) »: 149,000 and 3.2%

‘La 2 express’: 155,000 and 2.8%

‘Zero laying’: 133,000 and 1.6%

‘Activa-2’: 116,000 and 1.1%

Informational:

As far as news is concerned, ‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’ managed to widely lead its slot and also become the most watched broadcast of the whole day with 1,879,000 viewers and a 17.2% average share. Thus, it beat Informativos Telecinco Weekend 15:00 ‘(1,726,000 and 15.8%) and’ Telediario fin de semana 1 ‘(1,308,000 and 11.9%). At night, ‘Telecinco News Weekend 21:00’ managed to win the broad leadership of the night thanks to 14.4% of average share that achieved this issue compared to 11.5% of ‘Antena 3 news 2 weekend’ and 8.1% of ‘Newscast weekend 2’. In parallel, highlight the great 10.3% of ‘laSexta news weekend 14h’ while in the prime time edition, the data fell to a not too noticeable 5.4%.

The 1

’24h news’: 73,000 and 16.6%

’24h news’: 111,000 and 20.9%

’24h news’: 178,000 and 24%

’24h news’: 216,000 and 14.6%

’24h news’: 290,000 and 15.2%

‘Masterchef’: 324,000 and 10%

‘Teled. weekend 1 ‘: 1,308,000 and 11.9%

‘Teled. 2 ‘weekend: 744,000 and 8.1%

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’: 1,879,000 and 17.2%

‘Antena 3 news 2 weekend’: 1,065,000 and 11.5%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 1,726,000 and 15.8%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,340,000 and 14.4%

Four

‘Sports news Four’: 381,000 and 3.5%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 826,000 and 10.3%

‘laSexta news: special’: 605,000 and 5.6%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 468,000 and 5.4%

Chains:

Telecinco was the most viewed general chain of the day, scoring a good 14.1% share compared to 9.5% achieved by Antena 3 and 9.2% of La 1, which became the third most followed television of the day. For its part, laSexta and Cuatro experienced a tight duel since a single tenth separated them, while in terms of DTT issues, FDF rose with the leadership (2.8%) along with Thirteen (2.7%) and Energy (2.6%).