Ana María Aldón in ‘Saturday deluxe’

‘Saturday deluxe’ continues to hold the position of the strongest of the Saturday night. The heart program scores a great 16.6%, which means an improvement of +0.5 points both last week. With this data, he leads the day without problems, as the rest of the offers are below double digits. ‘laSexta noche’ marks a great 7.2%, although that means that it loses -0.7 points.

‘El peliculón’ signs a sound download on Antena 3, since the broadcast of « The next three days » worsens that of a week ago. The tape scores a poor 9.5%, that is, -2.8 points. The cinema of La 1 does not vary excessively its data with « Serena », which marks 7% (-0.2). As for « Lost », in Cuatro, it is done with an acceptable 6.4% and an improvement of +0.3 points compared to last Saturday’s movie.

Prime time

Antenna 3

‘El peliculón’ « The next three days »: 1,315,000 and 9.5%

Telecinco

‘Saturday deluxe’: 1,967,000 and 16.6%

The 1

‘Weekly report’: 978,000 and 8%

‘Cinema’ « Serena »: 1,024,000 and 7%

the sixth

‘laSexta noche: Previo’: 636,000 and 5.6%

‘laSexta noche’: 792,000 and 7.2%

Four

‘First dates’: 624,000 and 5.1%

‘The blockbuster’ « Lost (2014) »: 866,000 and 6.4%

The 2

‘The cinema of La 2: Presentation’ « Freeheld »: 299,000 and 2.1%

It includes:

– ‘The cinema of La 2: Film’ « Freeheld »: 300,000 and 2.1%

Late night

Antenna 3

‘Cinema’ « Riding towards a new life »: 561,000 and 8.6%

Telecinco

‘The home store’: 442,000 and 9.5%

Four

‘Cine Cuatro’ « Ambition without limits »: 273,000 and 4.2%

The 1

‘Cinema 2’ « In front of the sea »: 587,000 and 5.8%

‘Cinema 3’ « A mystery for Aurora Teagarden: Losing her mind »: 176,000 and 3.9%

the sixth

‘laSexta noche’ (Continuation): 792,000 and 7.2%

The 2

‘The theme night’ « The labyrinth of segregation »: 169,000 and 1.6%

It includes:

– ‘Slave prisoners in America’: 210,000 and 1.7%

– ‘The Green Book: Guide to Freedom’: 125,000 and 1.5%

‘TV documents’ « The interpreters »: 87,000 and 1.8%

Afternoon and afternoon

Telecinco

‘Long live life’: 1,541,000 and 14.4%

The 1

‘Afternoon session’ « Totally unexpected »: 1,373,000 and 11.5%

‘Afternoon Session 2’ « Lena Lorenz: Back to Life »: 1,062,000 and 9.9%

‘Neighborhood cinema’ « Fair days »: 736,000 and 7.6%

‘TVEmos’: 566,000 and 5.5%

Antenna 3

‘Multiplex’ ‘The Lover’s Huntress’: 1,542,000 and 12.9%

‘Multiplex 2’ « The case of the missing baby »: 1,408,000 and 13.4%

‘Multiplex 3’ « Presumed innocence (2011) »: 1,228,000 and 12.5%

the sixth

‘Cinema’ « The prodigious chip »: 570,000 and 4.7%

‘Cinema 2’ « The last hours of the Earth »: 386,000 and 3.5%

‘Cinema 3’ « Apocalypse in Los Angeles »: 320,000 and 3.3%

Four

‘Home cinema’ « Chasing Mavericks »: 704,000 and 6%

‘Home cinema 2’ « Territory escualo »: 602,000 and 6%

‘Four a day: Weekend’: 426,000 and 4.3%

The 2

‘Know and win: Weekend’: 462,000 and 3.7%

‘Great documentaries’: 388,000 and 3.3%

It includes:

– ‘The wild Andes’ « Life in the clouds »: 402,000 and 3.4%

– ‘The Wild Andes’ « Extreme Survival »: 374,000 and 3.3%

’80 cm ‘: 322,000 and 3%

‘The routes of Ambrosio’ « Valladolid »: 331,000 and 3.3%

‘The end of the empire’ « Timur, the sword of Islam »: 349,000 and 3.6%

‘Cinema’ « Balearic Islands, the untamed archipelago »: 270,000 and 2.4%

morning

Telecinco

‘I love tv’: 17,000 and 2.4%

‘Better call Kiko’: 13,000 and 1.1%

‘Got Talent Spain’: 297,000 and 11.2%

‘More than cars’: 307,000 and 7.7%

‘Got Talent: The best in the world: The show begins’: 341,000 and 7.9%

‘Got Talent: The best in the world: The show begins’: 559,000 and 10.7%

‘Socialité’: 1,309,000 and 15.2%

Antenna 3

‘Bestial’: 15,000 and 2.6%

‘Pelopicopata’: 28,000 and 3.7%

‘Pelopicopata’: 49,000 and 4.9%

‘Pelopicopata’: 80,000 and 6.5%

‘The most …’: 254,000 and 8%

It includes:

– ‘The funny face’: 87,000 and 6.1%

– ‘The most …’ « Fun »: 152,000 and 7%

– ‘The most tv’: 294,000 and 8.7%

– ‘The most tv’: 321,000 and 7.9%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Casserole of rice, chicory and boiled egg »: 291,000 and 6.5%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Vegetable cream with croutons »: 356,000 and 6.4%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Baked sea bass with potatoes »: 495,000 and 7.4%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 837,000 and 8.9%

The 1

’24h news’: 88,000 and 16.6%

’24h news’: 122,000 and 18.5%

’24h news’: 179,000 and 20.7%

‘Open Chamber’: 164,000 and 15%

’24h news’: 311,000 and 13.3%

‘MasterChef’: 387,000 and 8.5%

‘Journey to the center of television’ « Heavy weights »: 570,000 and 6.1%

Four

‘Better call Kiko’: 7,000 and 1.1%

‘Surferos tv’: 16,000 and 1.8%

‘Bad fleas’: 55,000 and 4.1%

‘Bad fleas’: 118,000 and 5.3%

‘The dog charmer’: 180,000 and 5.6%

‘Travelers Street Special’ ‘Travelers Hotels’: 167,000 and 4.5%

‘Stray travelers’ « Paris has a price »: 217,000 and 5.5%

‘Stray travelers’ ‘London has a price’: 271,000 and 6.2%

‘Traveling strays’ « Istanbul has a price »: 411,000 and 6.7%

‘Four a day: Weekend’: 544,000 and 5.9%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 6,000 and 1%

‘Bestial’: 23,000 and 2.9%

‘Bestial’: 52,000 and 4.2%

‘Zapaando’: 122,000 and 4.5%

‘More zapaando’: 167,000 and 4.9%

‘Research team’ « Million dollar fever »: 196,000 and 5.1%

‘Research team’ « Superfoods: Health or business? »: 276,000 and 6.4%

‘Research team’ « Avocado: Green gold »: 465,000 and 7.7%

The 2

‘English on TVE’: 4,000 and 0.7%

‘TV UNED’: 9,000 and 1%

‘Only music!’ « Much Beethoven »: 47,000 and 3%

‘Urbanitas por el campo’: 83,000 and 3.1%

‘Urbanitas por el campo’: 118,000 and 3.6%

‘The Protective Forest’ « Forests of War »: 101,000 and 2.8%

‘The Protective Forest’ « Stone Forests: Fossil Trees »: 113,000 and 3%

‘The secret life of the zoo’: 103,000 and 2.5%

‘Here is work’: 64,000 and 1.5%

‘The man and the land’ « The storks »: 124,000 and 2.6%

‘The man and the land’ « The storks (2nd part) »: 220,000 and 3.7%

‘Happiness is on the plate’ « Chile »: 161,000 and 2.3%

‘To my teenage self’ « Freedom »: 140,000 and 1.5%

‘Activa-2’: 136,000 and 1.1%

Informational:

‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ is done with the leadership of the desktop after scoring 17.1%. Closely followed by ‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’ with 16.5%. ‘Newscast weekend 1’ points 12.1%. At night, ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’ also manages to beat its opponents by scoring 15.1%. ‘Antena 3 news 2 weekend’ is further away with 12.3%, while ‘Weekend news 2’ complies with 7.9%.

The 1

‘Weekend news 1’: 1,487,000 and 12.1%

‘Weekend news 2’: 875,000 and 7.9%

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’: 2,012,000 and 16.5%

‘Antena 3 news 2 weekend’: 1,399,000 and 12.3%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,073,000 and 17.1%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,704,000 and 15.1%

Four

‘Sports news Four’: 386,000 and 3.2%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,015,000 and 11.3%

‘laSexta news: Special’ « Controlled sprouts »: 754,000 and 6.4%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 516,000 and 5.2%

Chains:

Telecinco leads without problems on Saturday by signing 14.2%. Antena 3 is second with 10.5% and La 1 closes the podium with 8.4%. laSexta scores 5.9%, beating Cuatro (5.3%). They are followed by FDF (2.8%), La 2 (2.5%), Thirteen (2.4%), Paramount Network (2.4%), Energy (2.4%), Nova (2.3% ), Divinity (2.1%) and Neox (2%).