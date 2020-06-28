One more weekJorge Javier Vázquez remains the undisputed leader of prime time on the penultimate day of the week. ‘Saturday deluxe’ managed to comfortably lead the night with a very good 18.3% share and 1,815,000 viewers, as Barlovento Comunicación advances. The space grew +1.1 points compared to last week and prevailed over El Peliculón, which in Antena 3 with the movie « Clash of the Titans » had to settle for 7.5% of average share and 890,000 viewers. For its part, the film « Notting Hill » broadcast on La 1 managed to exceed one million viewers on average and a 9.4% share.

Jorge Javier Vázquez and Maite’s aunts in ‘Saturday deluxe’

In parallel, note that ‘laSexta noche’ achieved 6.6% and 616,000 viewers, losing -1.5 points compared to the previous Saturday in which it scored an 8.1% share of the screen. The political space that Iñaki López and Verónica Sanz lead was surpassed in number of viewers by the movie « Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl » that Cuatro broadcast within The Blockbuster and that managed to drag 718,000 viewers (6.3%). Also note that the golden minute of the day was for ‘Saturday deluxe’, which at 23h18 managed to bring together 2,360,000 spectators, the most viewed peak of the day.

News audience

Despite this, the most watched broadcast of the day was ‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’. The Atresmedia news program achieved a 17.2% share and 1,879,000 viewers, thus surpassing ‘Informativos Telecinco Fin de Semana 15:00’, which scored 15.8% and 1.7 million viewers and ‘Telediario fin de semana 1’, which stayed at 11.9% and 1, 3 million viewers. At night, ‘Telecinco News Weekend 21:00’ became the most viewed of the day with 14.4% and 1.3 million viewers, beating without problems « Antena 3 news 2 weekend » (11.5%) and « Newscast weekend 2 » (8.1%). As for ‘laSexta weekend news’, the news item scored a high 10.3% and a correct 5.4% in prime time.

Total ranking of the day

As for the chain ranking, Telecinco was the most viewed with a 14.1% share, thus surpassing Antena 3 (9.5%). As for the monthly ranking, Mediaset’s also leads with 15.6% compared to 11.3% for Antena 3 and 8.8% for La 1. For its part, FDF was the most watched television of the day among DTT themes (2.8%) and beat Thirteen (2.7%), Energy (2.6%), Paramount Network (2.3%) and Nova (2.3%).