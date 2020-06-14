‘Saturday deluxe’ triumphs one more night on Telecinco, reaching almost two million viewers. The in-depth interview with Ana María Aldón brings together 1,967,000 viewers and a 16.6% share, representing a rise of +0.5 points compared to the previous week. It is the most watched non-informative program of the day

‘Saturday Deluxe’

As for ‘laSexta noche ‘, the political debate scores 7.2% and 792,000 viewers, down -0.7 tenths since last week. In Cuatro, the ‘Blockbuster’ reaches 6.4% and 866,000 viewers with the movie « Lost ».

The cinema of La 1 remains above the million viewers with « Serena ». The movie starring Jennifer Lawrence scores a meager 7% share and 1,024,000 viewers. Just before, ‘Weekly Report’ signed an 8% share and 978,000 followers on average in its 32-minute duration.

Telecinco, morning and afternoon

‘Viva la vida’ confirms the confidence of its viewers in the afternoon of Telecinco. The program presented by Emma García drops -1.1 points but scores a good 14.4% share and 1.5 million average audience. ‘Socialité’ also triumphs in the morning with 15.2% of the share and 1,309,000 followers.