When students return to school after a long pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is that they will have lost important academic ground. Questions about how, or even if, teachers should try to compensate for learning loss have not yet been resolved for governments and educators.

Some have proposed organizing evening or Saturday classes for students to catch up. A Maryland senator has proposed a school throughout the year. In California, the governor suggested that the next school year could start as early as July.

But any remediation plan will be complicated by social distancing mandates that may require smaller classes and budget cuts that seem imminent due to falling state and local revenues. In surveys, many educators say fall is not the time to rack up extra school work.

“First, we must recognize that we have young people in front of us who have been through a traumatic experience,” said Andrés Pérez, a high school teacher from Chula Vista, California, who cautions against moving too quickly to make up for lost time. “And right now, I think that students and teachers really want to make the school something that feels meaningful, to which the students are eager to return.”

Even students in schools who managed to issue devices for video lessons and assignments and the transition to distance learning from the start, using school-issued devices for lessons and video assignments, will have missed shortened sessions and limited interaction with teachers, experts say.

The large number of students who did not yet have technology in early May and those who have practically disappeared from the radars of schools will have been left even further behind.

The effects of lost learning can be felt for years.

“Although we have been closed for the last two and a half months of school, it will take us literally, not to fall out of your seat, it will take us a couple or three years to get over this,” the Superintendent of Education of Alabama told the Association of School Boards of Alabama. Praise Eric Mackey.

The “summer slide” in which students generally lose some ground during their break is expected to be much worse next fall, with projections from the nonprofit Northwest Assessment Association suggesting that some students might delay a year in math.

“Students with worse educational opportunities will have worse results and this will happen fairly quickly,” said André Perry, a member of the Brookings Institution. “A month away can have a dramatic impact on the results, so six months will certainly show up in the classroom in the fall.”

United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she hopes schools will test students in the fall to assess where they are academically, particularly as this spring’s standardized tests that could have provided a barometer were canceled.

To catch up, most teachers favor a business approach as usual, starting the next school year where they normally would, while providing targeted help to students in need, according to an April survey of 5,500 teachers, administrators and advocates for the nonprofit organization, Collaborative for Student Success. Administrators are inclined to start the new year with April concepts, as classroom instruction ended abruptly in the current one.

“Teachers always deal with this to some extent in their classrooms. There will always be a disparity between children and their ability and skill levels, “said Jim Cowen, executive director of the Collaborative for Student Success.” Obviously there will be an additional barrier, but it is not new to them. “

Still, Cowen said, it’s important that schools be ready to respond to the disruption that is likely to worsen the country’s already troubled gaps that affect students from minority and low-income families.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said “the learning loss is very real,” suggesting that school-age children don’t wait until fall, and instead proposed a return to classrooms in late July.

While praising Newsom’s overall response to the crisis, the California Federation of Teachers said in a statement that the decision to reopen schools should be made locally through collective bargaining with unions, once the amount infection has decreased and testing and security measures are in place.

In Maryland, State Senator Paul Pinsky, a Democrat and chairman of the state Committee on Education, Health and Environmental Affairs, wants his state to consider the year-round school as comprising four quarters and seasonal breaks.

Adam Mendelson, spokesman for the 74,000-member teachers union of the Maryland State Education Association, said the idea “clearly has important legislative, budgetary and other legal issues that would have to be considered, analyzed and addressed as part of a inclusive policy conversation about what is best for our students. “

Officials in Cleveland, Ohio have said that the “multi-year recovery” may include a shift toward a narrower but deeper curriculum focused on basic skills. A spokeswoman for the South Dakota Department of Education, Mary Stadick Smith, says local school boards may be considering Saturday’s class proposal.

Superintendent Shari Camhi of the Baldwin Union Free School District in Nassau County, New York, said her goal is to modernize the gym and rent party tents to allow for social detachment.

You are waiting for guidance from state officials on whether your district can plan differently for older and younger students. That would allow for a combination of classroom and online classes for students old enough to be home if their parents are working.

“For those students who saw a loss, we will find them where they are and work with them and take them to where they should be,” he said.

