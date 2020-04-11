“Samba, Choros and Bossa”. Instrumental, more songs from Joao Gilberto’s repertoire

Recital of various musical styles with a guitar that sounds like a mini orchestra, like a trio of violin, clarinet and double bass, following the school of the great teacher, guitarist and composer Abel Carlevaro. By Antoliano Rojas on guitar and vocals. The concert will be done via Facebook, from Corrientes este Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 p.m.

Poetry on Your Couch Argentina

Tomás Rosner organizes the second edition of Poetry on Your Couch Argentina, to be held this Saturday from 18:00 to 20:00. Is about a cycle of reading and reciting poetry that was born with the aim of making quarantine more bearable and, at the same time, spreading oral poetry.

The idea is inspired and endorsed by the initiative it had Elvira Sastre along with other poets in Spain.

On this occasion, poets from the interior of the country join with the aim of creating a dialogue between the poetic proposals of Buenos Aires and the rest of Argentina.

Line up – second edition:

“The wall and the books”, the radio program of the National Library, by AM 870 Radio Nacional

Conducted by Ana Da Costa Y Gastón Francese, with the coordination of air and production of Christian Blanco, the radio program is intended spread the thought and voice of writers, intellectuals and cultural personalities, having as central axis the multiple actions that are carried out in the Mariano Moreno National Library.

The wall and the books over the years, it has become a valuable archive of voices and testimonies of personalities of culture, especially from our country, and it is broadcast live every Saturday at 7:00 by AM 870 Radio Nacional, public radio.

“Pezones mariposa”, a work of Bernardo Cappa to enjoy at home

Director and playwright Bernardo Cappa released four of his works uploaded to the network. “We did it as an impulse, it doesn’t matter if it looks bad or good, if it looks better live or not, we didn’t care about that. Not even that the play An Argentine Lunch will return to the scene when all this happens. People who want to come to share the work will come to be with us on stage, to say, it will come beyond whether or not they saw it online, ”he explained his decision.

Synopsis: In the buffet of a neighborhood club, a man who in former times was a glory of football and who has now been allowed to attend that abandoned space, inside which he lives incognito with another player he promised and who is now exceeded weight, awaits responses from Bolivia to carry the “promise” and be saved. Meanwhile, he prepares the club girls’ skating party and dreams of the scribe. That morning, a member of the Board of Directors arrives at the old bar with the order to inform him that the buffet has been awarded and that he must leave … The mad dreams of one and the cowardice of another to kick him out complicate things. . Thus the three are entangled in their own loyalties and betrayals, until they find together a dubious solution that, however, would make them.

Ebook: “Everless. The Sorceress and the Alchemist ”, by Sara Holland

This book is part of the virtual collection that Ediciones Urano presents in digital format and with free access and can be downloaded or read online through three platforms.

This time, he presents a new fantastic novels that make up the best-selling saga Everless, from the writer of fantastic literature, Sara Holland.

Synopsis: Time is a prison, and she is the key. In the Sempera lands, the wealthy control everything … even time. Since the legendary age of alchemy and sorcery, the hours, days, and years were drawn from the blood, combined with iron, and preserved in coins. Now aristocrats like the Gerling family flourish for centuries, as the people live their few years with bitter resentment. And no one is more resentful of the Gerlings than Jules Ember. She and her father worked long ago in Everless, the Gerling palace… until a fatal accident banished them from there. Now desperate to buy time, Jules returns to Everless amid preparations for the wedding of Roan, the youngest of the Gerling brothers, with the Queen’s daughter. Between Roan’s unexpected kindness, his brother Liam’s cruelty, and the chilling rumors surrounding the Queen, Everless has more temptations – and dangers – than Jules ever imagined. Her childhood stories begin to take on new meanings, throwing her into an increasingly deep past that she finds difficult to recognize and revealing a tangled web of violent secrets that could change her future – and the future of time – forever.